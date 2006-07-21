Another Virtuosic Return

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As it happens, “No Child …” and “[title of show]” weren’t the only worthwhile pieces to make return appearances to New York this week. While the Lincoln Center Festival generated reams of publicity — much of it negative — for its massive new “Grendel” opera, a much smaller-scale rendition of the legend (or at least the Grendel portion of it) should keep Anglo-Saxonphile festival goers on the edge of their seats.

Early-music virtuoso Benjamin Bagby is once again leading viewers through a riveting Old English account of “Beowulf.” With just a six-string lute and his protean vocal gifts, Mr. Bagby — who presented a slightly shorter version of the piece at the 1997 festival — spins a masterful tale of derring-do, court pageantry, and vicious arm-to-paw combat.

John Miles Foley’s translation from the Anglo-Saxon dialect will likely read as a bit prosaic to anyone who has thrilled to Seamus Heaney’s sublime version of 2000. But Mr. Bagby — light on vibrato, heavy on vocal versatility and sheer orphic skill — takes complete ownership of the tale in all its gory glory.

“Beowulf” until July 22 (Lincoln Center, 212-721-6500).