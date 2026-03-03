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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump Denies Party Fracture Over Iran Strikes, Says Tucker Carlson’s Criticism Has ‘No Impact on Me’

The president insists that the MAGA coalition is behind his Iran campaign, dismissing doubts raised by some conservative commentators.

Tucker Carlson at the Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C., as President Trump takes office for his second term.
Tucker Carlson at the Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C., as President Trump takes office for his second term. Shawn Thew/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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