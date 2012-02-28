Around the Chapel of Light

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A series of ten bronzes by the great sculptor Anthony Caro goes on display this Thursday at Mitchell-Inness & Nash Uptown.

“This series of ten works, made in 2011, relates to the artist’s recent landmark project for the Chapel of Light in the Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Bourbourg, France,” according to the gallery. “To create works in this exhibition, Caro cast a group of maquettes for the Chapel in bronze, then expanded on these with rolled industrial bronze and brass as well as used shell casings to create new forms.

“Caro continues his interest in the relationship between interior and exterior space with forms that fold in on themselves and draw the viewer’s eye around the work.”

“Anthony Caro: New Small Bronzes” runs March 1 – April 5 at Mitchell-Innes & Nash Uptown, 1018 Madison Avenue, Fifth Floor, 212-744-7400, miandn.com.

