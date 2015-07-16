The New York Sun

Join
National

Bischoff, Right On

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
SIMON CARR
SIMON CARR

Artists Elmer Bischoff, David Park and Richard Diebenkorn helped form the Bay Area Figurative Movement in the early 1950s. Their paintings, often characterized as realism rendered with Abstract Expressionist–style brushwork, were equally influenced by the Intimist canvases of Pierre Bonnard and Édouard Vuillard.

Bischoff, like Park and Diebenkorn, made artworks about daily life in Northern California. Using strong colors and assertive marks, he made dynamic street scenes and interiors portraying figures interacting.

George Adams Gallery, in Chelsea, is currently exhibiting 11 paintings spanning Bischoff’s career, works from 1954 to 1972. All but two of the canvases here depict female figures, sometimes posed by the shore, sometimes posed indoors.

In “Figure with White Lake,” 1964, a nude woman seen from behind stands on a beach. Water lapping against the sand is beautifully rendered, conveying depth, transparency and reflected light. Bischoff applies accurate color in large, vigorous strokes, calling attention to the materiality of the paint. The standing figure is also depicted with broad strokes, yet conveys a feeling of weight, form and light usually found in more highly detailed painting. Sky, clouds, rocks and foliage are convincingly evoked without distracting from the standing nude.

In “Figure at a Window with Boat,” 1964, a woman in the lower right corner of the composition has her back turned, leaning on a parapet looking out at a seascape. A sailboat in middle distance glows white, its reflection making a diagonal axis. Grey clouds congest the sky, separated by flashes of brilliant red paint. The dusky clouds have subtle adjustments of color, moving from orange-grey to violet-grey, creating an ominous light.

This absorbing show is the first gallery exhibit in 25 years to focus exclusively on Bischoff’s figurative works. On leaving the gallery, for a moment, the world is changed, its colors and shapes seen through Bischoff’s eyes.

Elmer Bischoff: Figurative Paintings, on view through August 14th, 2015, George Adams Gallery, 525-531 West 26th Street, First Floor, New York, NY, 212-564-8480, www.georgeadamsgallery.com

More information about Simon Carr’s work can be found at www.simoncarrstudio.com

SIMON CARR
SIMON CARR

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use