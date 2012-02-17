The Resonance of Objects

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tomorrow evening in Los Angeles, an exhibition of new paintings by Tom Gregg will open at George Billis Gallery’s West Coast location.

“This most recent body of work is inspired by Tom Gregg’s fascination with objects and the powerful resonance that they have in his world,” says the gallery. “It is their association with the people who acquire them which gives power and energy to their presence.”

Says the artist, “It is the existence that they possess of their own, their own ‘life’ in the universe of objects and the world itself, that is even more mysterious and beguiling. But any symbolic or metaphoric intention is subservient to the formal demands presented by the specific needs of each painting. I am trying to hit a particular visual note through the combined actions and interactions of the formal elements in the painting.”

“Tom Gregg: New Paintings” runs through March 24 at George Billis Gallery Los Angeles, 2716 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, 310-838-3685, georgebillis.com.

