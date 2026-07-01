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The New York Sun
Foreign

As America Celebrates 250th July 4th, First American Pope Protests With ‘Unofficial’ Statement on Migration

The Trump administration has had a strained relationship with the Vatican, as Catholic leaders have repeatedly criticized the president’s immigration policies.

Pope Leo XIV at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, June 9, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, June 9, 2026. AP/Bernat Armangue
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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