Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
While Israel withheld more than $1 billion in tax revenues in 2025, foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority increased in recent years.
Six Republican and Democratic congressmen are urging the Trump administration to prevent an economic collapse in the West Bank as Israel withholds billions of dollars in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Six Republican and Democratic congressmen are urging the Trump administration to prevent an economic collapse in the West Bank as Israel withholds billions of dollars in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime