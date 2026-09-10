Like Prince George’s first day at a big school, I seem to remember my first week at Eton was a bit drizzly. Or perhaps that was the overall impression of the experience — smart shoes on slippery cobblestones in September and old timey architecture that transported you back into the past. The school is like a microcosm of an outdated reality, where everyone dresses like Victorian gentlemen yet the machinations of contemporary life continue to function in and around the town itself.