Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Former pupil Sam Marriott explains what Prince George is experiencing as a new student.
Like Prince George’s first day at a big school, I seem to remember my first week at Eton was a bit drizzly. Or perhaps that was the overall impression of the experience — smart shoes on slippery cobblestones in September and old timey architecture that transported you back into the past. The school is like a microcosm of an outdated reality, where everyone dresses like Victorian gentlemen yet the machinations of contemporary life continue to function in and around the town itself.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Like Prince George’s first day at a big school, I seem to remember my first week at Eton was a bit drizzly. Or perhaps that was the overall impression of the experience — smart shoes on slippery cobblestones in September and old timey architecture that transported you back into the past. The school is like a microcosm of an outdated reality, where everyone dresses like Victorian gentlemen yet the machinations of contemporary life continue to function in and around the town itself.
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