Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Torture, judicial turnover, and overturned convictions have left Guantanamo unable to deliver 9/11 families a verdict, even as a June 2028 trial date is finally set.
Published:
Updated:
A quarter of a century after hijacked airliners tore through the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, a military judge at Guantanamo Bay has finally put a number on the calendar: June 5, 2028. That is when Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described mastermind of the September 11 attacks, is now scheduled to stand trial alongside three co-defendants.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A quarter of a century after hijacked airliners tore through the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, a military judge at Guantanamo Bay has finally put a number on the calendar: June 5, 2028. That is when Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-described mastermind of the September 11 attacks, is now scheduled to stand trial alongside three co-defendants.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime