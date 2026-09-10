Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A law from 1829 ordains that no Catholic is to ‘advise the Crown in the appointment to offices in the established church.’
Published:
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The announcement by Prime Minister Andy Burnham of a bill to end the legal ban on Roman Catholic and Jewish prime ministers advising the Crown on Church of England appointments underscores Britain’s troubled religious past.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The announcement by Prime Minister Andy Burnham of a bill to end the legal ban on Roman Catholic and Jewish prime ministers advising the Crown on Church of England appointments underscores Britain’s troubled religious past.
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