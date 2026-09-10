Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president’s proposed post-election payout of $5,000 overshadows the strong economic case made at Dallas.
“America belongs to those who love it.” It’s a beautiful line from President Trump’s speech at Dallas. And he added, for context, that “on election night we’re going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
“America belongs to those who love it.” It’s a beautiful line from President Trump’s speech at Dallas. And he added, for context, that “on election night we’re going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it.”
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