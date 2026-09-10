A few spells get cast during the movie “Practical Magic 2,” a sequel to the 1998 original. Yet the only one that lasts is the one conjured by its two stars: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Despite a plot involving a book of incantations, black magic, and a trip to mystical England, the film’s real enchantment lies with its leads and their ability to transcend mediocre material without a trace of self-importance or embarrassment. That they’ve done it twice now—for the first film was hardly a classic either—surely signifies that some sorcery is at work; that “star power” is more than just an empty phrase.