Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
For teenagers, secondhand shopping offers a mix of sustainability, affordability, quality, and style.
You may well have noticed that these days new clothing seems out of fashion while used clothing seems like a trend on the rise. Ask a teenager in New York City where they purchase clothes and there is a high chance they will mention either a seller’s username on Depop, Poshmark, or Vinted, or a secondhand vintage clothing store such as Buffalo Exchange or 2nd Street.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
You may well have noticed that these days new clothing seems out of fashion while used clothing seems like a trend on the rise. Ask a teenager in New York City where they purchase clothes and there is a high chance they will mention either a seller’s username on Depop, Poshmark, or Vinted, or a secondhand vintage clothing store such as Buffalo Exchange or 2nd Street.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime