Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
King Oyo never married but the royal family says his will called for his son, who has never been seen, to take the throne.
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A real-life game of thrones is brewing in one of Uganda’s kingdoms after the late king’s family rejected the selection of a popular television news anchor to replace him, claiming that there is another rightful heir to the throne.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A real-life game of thrones is brewing in one of Uganda’s kingdoms after the late king’s family rejected the selection of a popular television news anchor to replace him, claiming that there is another rightful heir to the throne.
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