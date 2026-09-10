Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The total cost of such a move would be well over $1 trillion and requires congressional approval.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump’s promise to send $5,000 checks to every American should Republicans keep control of Congress offers the lure of instant cash, but it is quietly meeting resistance from the legislative branch’s spending authorities as well as some fellow Republicans who question whether it is the best approach to spending America’s largesse.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
President Trump’s promise to send $5,000 checks to every American should Republicans keep control of Congress offers the lure of instant cash, but it is quietly meeting resistance from the legislative branch’s spending authorities as well as some fellow Republicans who question whether it is the best approach to spending America’s largesse.
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