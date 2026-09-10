Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The late-night host insists that posting the interview on YouTube is the ‘best that we can do.’
Published:
Updated:
ABC’s late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, says he will post an interview with the Texas Democratic Senate candidate, James Talarico, on YouTube — and not air it on his show — out of fear that the Federal Communications Commission will take action against his network if it airs the interview on TV.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
ABC’s late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, says he will post an interview with the Texas Democratic Senate candidate, James Talarico, on YouTube — and not air it on his show — out of fear that the Federal Communications Commission will take action against his network if it airs the interview on TV.
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