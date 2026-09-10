Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Every allegation from Tehran is trumpeted in the press, while American military successes are ignored.
The United States Navy is notching a major win against Iran by clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines. Yet while every allegation from Tehran is trumpeted, American military successes are ignored — offering a lifeline to a regime that seeks to win in the court of world opinion what it cannot hope to achieve on the battlefield.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The United States Navy is notching a major win against Iran by clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines. Yet while every allegation from Tehran is trumpeted, American military successes are ignored — offering a lifeline to a regime that seeks to win in the court of world opinion what it cannot hope to achieve on the battlefield.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime