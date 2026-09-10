Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The decision from the high court had no dissents.
In a blow to Republicans, the Supreme Court has paused a lower court order that would have allowed Missouri to use a new congressional map drawn to give the GOP an additional seat in the House. Democrats will now almost certainly take two seats in the state this year rather than just one, as Republicans had wanted.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
In a blow to Republicans, the Supreme Court has paused a lower court order that would have allowed Missouri to use a new congressional map drawn to give the GOP an additional seat in the House. Democrats will now almost certainly take two seats in the state this year rather than just one, as Republicans had wanted.
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