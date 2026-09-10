In June, Meta introduced its own Meta-branded smartglasses, starting at $299, and promoted them with a Kylie Jenner collaboration. They join the Meta RayBans in their line-up — which Meta sold more than seven million of last year — and are a truly fantastic consumer tech product. You can use them to listen to music, make phone calls, ask AI about the world around you, and discreetly take pictures and record videos, all without touching your phone. That also angered a certain privacy-oriented portion of the population, already uneasy about the whole camera business, which complained loudly online and vandalized Meta’s advertising.