Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Is giving $5,000 to Americans if the GOP keeps Congress all that different from, say, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s vow to freeze rents?
Published:
Updated:
Critics are voicing fears of “vote-buying or voter bribery,” per the Times, over President Trump’s vow to give $5,000 to every adult American if the GOP holds the Congress in the midterms. There are plenty of questions about the feasibility, and even legality, of the proposal, even setting aside the caveat that the proposed payments wouldn’t go only to GOP voters. Yet is Mr. Trump’s idea all that different from, say, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s vow to freeze rents?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Critics are voicing fears of “vote-buying or voter bribery,” per the Times, over President Trump’s vow to give $5,000 to every adult American if the GOP holds the Congress in the midterms. There are plenty of questions about the feasibility, and even legality, of the proposal, even setting aside the caveat that the proposed payments wouldn’t go only to GOP voters. Yet is Mr. Trump’s idea all that different from, say, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s vow to freeze rents?
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