Critics are voicing fears of “vote-buying or voter bribery,” per the Times, over President Trump’s vow to give $5,000 to every adult American if the GOP holds the Congress in the midterms. There are plenty of questions about the feasibility, and even legality, of the proposal, even setting aside the caveat that the proposed payments wouldn’t go only to GOP voters. Yet is Mr. Trump’s idea all that different from, say, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s vow to freeze rents?