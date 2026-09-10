Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The disclosure comes two days after a researcher warned that AI ‘could kill us all.’
On the heels of a warning that unchecked AI development could lead to the end of humanity, an AI developer, Anthropic, says that it has detected scientists using its models for research that could be used to develop bioweapons.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
On the heels of a warning that unchecked AI development could lead to the end of humanity, an AI developer, Anthropic, says that it has detected scientists using its models for research that could be used to develop bioweapons.
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