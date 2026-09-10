Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Lax Biden-era rules mean more abortions are performed today than before the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump could yet achieve his avowed aim to be the “most pro-life president in history” — with some help from federal courts. That’s the upshot of the case being weighed at the Fifth United States Appeals Circuit over the widespread use of telemedicine and interstate deliveries of abortion medications. Lax federal rules set by President Biden have led to more abortions being performed today than before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
President Trump could yet achieve his avowed aim to be the “most pro-life president in history” — with some help from federal courts. That’s the upshot of the case being weighed at the Fifth United States Appeals Circuit over the widespread use of telemedicine and interstate deliveries of abortion medications. Lax federal rules set by President Biden have led to more abortions being performed today than before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
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