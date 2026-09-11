Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Documentarian Sam Green doggedly tracks down the world’s oldest living people.
Sam Green’s “The Oldest Person In the World” is a long-form essay about mortality and meaning done as a 90-minute documentary. Long fascinated by the Guinness Book of World Records, a well-thumbed copy of which appears regularly throughout the movie, Mr. Green takes note that the status of the world’s oldest person changes, of necessity, on a regular basis. He makes a droll observation that while each of us has been, for a fleeting moment in time, the youngest person in the world, not everyone reaches the title designation. The latest “super old” champion typically becomes a media darling.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Sam Green’s “The Oldest Person In the World” is a long-form essay about mortality and meaning done as a 90-minute documentary. Long fascinated by the Guinness Book of World Records, a well-thumbed copy of which appears regularly throughout the movie, Mr. Green takes note that the status of the world’s oldest person changes, of necessity, on a regular basis. He makes a droll observation that while each of us has been, for a fleeting moment in time, the youngest person in the world, not everyone reaches the title designation. The latest “super old” champion typically becomes a media darling.
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