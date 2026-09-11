Sam Green’s “The Oldest Person In the World” is a long-form essay about mortality and meaning done as a 90-minute documentary. Long fascinated by the Guinness Book of World Records, a well-thumbed copy of which appears regularly throughout the movie, Mr. Green takes note that the status of the world’s oldest person changes, of necessity, on a regular basis. He makes a droll observation that while each of us has been, for a fleeting moment in time, the youngest person in the world, not everyone reaches the title designation. The latest “super old” champion typically becomes a media darling.