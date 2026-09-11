“Notes From A Successful Failure” is the name of Isabel Hagen’s Substack. That title hints not only at the author’s sardonic worldview, but the tone and temper of her debut feature, “On A String.” Trained as a violist at the Juilliard School, Ms. Hagen has done her share of guesting on other people’s records, including aw-shucks pop star Ed Sheeran, lulling minimalist composer Steve Reich, and Ivy League alterna-lifers Vampire Weekend. Really, she’d rather tell jokes.