Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Isabel Hagen stars in, writes and directs ‘On a String,’ an appealingly modest portrait of artistic ambition and accomplishment.
Published:
Updated:
“Notes From A Successful Failure” is the name of Isabel Hagen’s Substack. That title hints not only at the author’s sardonic worldview, but the tone and temper of her debut feature, “On A String.” Trained as a violist at the Juilliard School, Ms. Hagen has done her share of guesting on other people’s records, including aw-shucks pop star Ed Sheeran, lulling minimalist composer Steve Reich, and Ivy League alterna-lifers Vampire Weekend. Really, she’d rather tell jokes.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
“Notes From A Successful Failure” is the name of Isabel Hagen’s Substack. That title hints not only at the author’s sardonic worldview, but the tone and temper of her debut feature, “On A String.” Trained as a violist at the Juilliard School, Ms. Hagen has done her share of guesting on other people’s records, including aw-shucks pop star Ed Sheeran, lulling minimalist composer Steve Reich, and Ivy League alterna-lifers Vampire Weekend. Really, she’d rather tell jokes.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime