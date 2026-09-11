Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
When disaster strikes, the broadcast airwaves may be all that holds society together.
Published:
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As Americans commemorate 9/11’s atrocities, they’re connected by social media platforms, smartphones, and Internet video channels. Yet a lesson of the attacks — one underlying a communications bill before Congress — is that when disaster strikes, radio may be all that holds society together and ensures we never forget who we are.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
As Americans commemorate 9/11’s atrocities, they’re connected by social media platforms, smartphones, and Internet video channels. Yet a lesson of the attacks — one underlying a communications bill before Congress — is that when disaster strikes, radio may be all that holds society together and ensures we never forget who we are.
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