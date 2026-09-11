On the morning of 9/11, we were having breakfast at our favorite Midtown spot before walking to our lawyers to watch the capital from the investors in the Sun begin to flow into the newspaper’s account. As we stepped outside, our phone rang. A colleague was calling to caution us that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We raced back inside to hear a lady in a phone booth call out that a second plane had hit. “It’s terrorism,” she screamed.