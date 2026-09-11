Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Their kitchen bin — with its liner pocket, soft-close lid, sturdy construction, and ten-year warranty — is the peak example of a great household item.
Products are not made as well as they used to be — or so a common perception goes. People call it planned obsolescence, skimpflation, or — in a more online register — “enshittification.” The idea is that companies have prioritized margins over everything else, swapping old-school build quality for cheap, disposable plastic junk.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Products are not made as well as they used to be — or so a common perception goes. People call it planned obsolescence, skimpflation, or — in a more online register — “enshittification.” The idea is that companies have prioritized margins over everything else, swapping old-school build quality for cheap, disposable plastic junk.
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