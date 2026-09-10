Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Fetterman said in a statement Wednesday night that he would not leave his party should Democrats take control at the beginning of next year.
Published:
Updated:
In a decision that shocked countless Democrats, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania on Wednesday addressed the GOP’s midterm convention via pretaped video, praising his Republican counterpart, Senator Dave McCormick, and pledging to work with the president. Mr. Fetterman received a round of applause when Mr. McCormick asked the crowd how “great” Mr. Fetterman is.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
In a decision that shocked countless Democrats, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania on Wednesday addressed the GOP’s midterm convention via pretaped video, praising his Republican counterpart, Senator Dave McCormick, and pledging to work with the president. Mr. Fetterman received a round of applause when Mr. McCormick asked the crowd how “great” Mr. Fetterman is.
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