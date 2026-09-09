Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The far-right party’s big win in a state election has triggered alarms among political rivals.
Published:
Updated:
A Christian Democratic Union politician who is viewed as a possible successor to Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, says the government should launch an investigation into whether to ban Alternative for Germany after the far-right party won 44 percent of the vote Sunday in a state election in Saxony-Anhalt.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A Christian Democratic Union politician who is viewed as a possible successor to Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, says the government should launch an investigation into whether to ban Alternative for Germany after the far-right party won 44 percent of the vote Sunday in a state election in Saxony-Anhalt.
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