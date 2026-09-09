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‘Mr Internet TV: The Ego and the Id’ By John Bentley Self-Published, 516 pages

Published: Sep 9, 2026, 01:45 PM ET Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 11:10 PM ET

An online TV pioneer whose memoir revives the timeless arts of self-regard, seduction, and name-dropping.

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‘Mr Internet TV: The Ego and the Id’ By John Bentley Self-Published, 516 pages

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