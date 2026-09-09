Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Ugandan general says his nation does not want to give the impression it is ‘opposed’ to His Majesty.
Published:
Updated:
Uganda’s defense chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, says his country is withdrawing from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games out of the country’s respect for King Charles III, the latest blow for the Duke of Sussex amid his return to Britain.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Uganda’s defense chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, says his country is withdrawing from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games out of the country’s respect for King Charles III, the latest blow for the Duke of Sussex amid his return to Britain.
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