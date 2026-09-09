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When it comes to traveling internationally, there is one opponent most mortals struggle to consistently defeat: jet lag. Crossing a couple of ocean time zones can leave travelers logy for days, caught in a cycle of fighting daytime fatigue and nighttime insomnia.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
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When it comes to traveling internationally, there is one opponent most mortals struggle to consistently defeat: jet lag. Crossing a couple of ocean time zones can leave travelers logy for days, caught in a cycle of fighting daytime fatigue and nighttime insomnia.
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