Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
National defense comprises around 13 percent of the federal budget, far less than the primary drivers of debt, Social Security and Medicare.
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The other day, Mayor Zohran Mamdani told Qatari state press that the United States was “spending tens of billions of dollars on killing people” when that money “could have been used to make life easier” for the public. “There always seems to be money for war,” he went on, “but not to feed the poor.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The other day, Mayor Zohran Mamdani told Qatari state press that the United States was “spending tens of billions of dollars on killing people” when that money “could have been used to make life easier” for the public. “There always seems to be money for war,” he went on, “but not to feed the poor.”
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