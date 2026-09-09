Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Some Republican strategists warn the convention could cement the election as a national referendum on an unpopular president rather than local races.
Published:
Updated:
The Republican Party is waiving its $25,000 convention attendance fee for its most vulnerable House incumbents, an apparent effort to boost turnout at next week’s midterm convention in Dallas after early planning suggested only about 100 lawmakers and candidates would show up.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Republican Party is waiving its $25,000 convention attendance fee for its most vulnerable House incumbents, an apparent effort to boost turnout at next week’s midterm convention in Dallas after early planning suggested only about 100 lawmakers and candidates would show up.
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