Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Assembly Bill 2017 sounds like respect for religious diversity, but is really a bid to leverage identity for political power.
California lawmakers have sent a bill to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk adding two Muslim holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, to the state’s official calendar. Assembly Bill 2017 sounds like respect for religious diversity, but misuses government time in a bid to leverage identity for political power. It represents a practice across the country that is fracturing our national unity.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
California lawmakers have sent a bill to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk adding two Muslim holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, to the state’s official calendar. Assembly Bill 2017 sounds like respect for religious diversity, but misuses government time in a bid to leverage identity for political power. It represents a practice across the country that is fracturing our national unity.
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