Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
There’s a message in Russia’s failed attack against the Leipzig/Halle airport.
Germany is mooting a “cyberdome,” a defensive shield against drones and other forms of sabotage, in response to Russia’s failed attack against the Leipzig/Halle airport. “These attacks will increase, but we can defend and protect ourselves,” is how the interior minister at Berlin, Alexander Dobrindt, frames the effort. It’s hard to imagine this defensive crouch serving as much of a deterrent against the Kremlin’s mounting aggression, though.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Germany is mooting a “cyberdome,” a defensive shield against drones and other forms of sabotage, in response to Russia’s failed attack against the Leipzig/Halle airport. “These attacks will increase, but we can defend and protect ourselves,” is how the interior minister at Berlin, Alexander Dobrindt, frames the effort. It’s hard to imagine this defensive crouch serving as much of a deterrent against the Kremlin’s mounting aggression, though.
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