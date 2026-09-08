Germany is mooting a “cyberdome,” a defensive shield against drones and other forms of sabotage, in response to Russia’s failed attack against the Leipzig/Halle airport. “These attacks will increase, ​but we can defend and protect ourselves,” is how the interior minister at Berlin, Alexander Dobrindt, frames the effort. It’s hard to imagine this defensive crouch serving as much of a deterrent against the Kremlin’s mounting aggression, though.