Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The documents, which include records from the Giuliani administration and related to World Trade Center Tower 7, come as part of a settlement deal with victims 25 years after the attack.
Zohran Mamdani’s office is releasing more than 170,000 pages of documents — almost literally tucked under the rug for decades — outlining air quality and environmental assessments that the New York City mayor says show carcinogens lingered for months in lower Manhattan after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Zohran Mamdani’s office is releasing more than 170,000 pages of documents — almost literally tucked under the rug for decades — outlining air quality and environmental assessments that the New York City mayor says show carcinogens lingered for months in lower Manhattan after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
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