Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Local officials are warning of a ‘new form of organized crime’ that is targeting priceless works of art.
Officials in France say two paintings by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir are missing after thieves broke into the Renoir Museum at Cagnes-sur-Mer, marking the latest high-profile theft in a string of burglaries since the robbery at the Louvre last year.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Officials in France say two paintings by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir are missing after thieves broke into the Renoir Museum at Cagnes-sur-Mer, marking the latest high-profile theft in a string of burglaries since the robbery at the Louvre last year.
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