Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Dr. Jennice Vilhauer says a ‘preparedness plan’ is at the ready for confirmation of ‘non-human intelligence.’
Published:
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The U.S. government has prepared a plan for how it would respond to the confirmation of alien life, according to a member of the government panel investigating UFOs.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The U.S. government has prepared a plan for how it would respond to the confirmation of alien life, according to a member of the government panel investigating UFOs.
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