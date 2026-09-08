Among the virtues of an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, “Maverick Kings: Three Visionary Pharaohs of Egypt’s Golden Age,” is the emphasis on connoisseurship. Sounds old-fashioned, don’t you think? Attending to the wall labels, a museumgoer will encounter hints of the ideological throat-clearing we’ve become accustomed to in recent years from our cultural institutions. There’s a mild apologia for colonialism here, a tolerable soupçon of gender-bending there, and an unnecessary sop to contemporary sensibilities with the inclusion of Awol Erizku’s neon elegy, “Nefertiti (Black Power),” from 2018.