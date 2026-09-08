Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
MFA’s remarkable Egyptian exhibition shows that gender politics and power plays were as potent in the age of the pharaohs as they are today.
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Among the virtues of an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, “Maverick Kings: Three Visionary Pharaohs of Egypt’s Golden Age,” is the emphasis on connoisseurship. Sounds old-fashioned, don’t you think? Attending to the wall labels, a museumgoer will encounter hints of the ideological throat-clearing we’ve become accustomed to in recent years from our cultural institutions. There’s a mild apologia for colonialism here, a tolerable soupçon of gender-bending there, and an unnecessary sop to contemporary sensibilities with the inclusion of Awol Erizku’s neon elegy, “Nefertiti (Black Power),” from 2018.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Among the virtues of an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, “Maverick Kings: Three Visionary Pharaohs of Egypt’s Golden Age,” is the emphasis on connoisseurship. Sounds old-fashioned, don’t you think? Attending to the wall labels, a museumgoer will encounter hints of the ideological throat-clearing we’ve become accustomed to in recent years from our cultural institutions. There’s a mild apologia for colonialism here, a tolerable soupçon of gender-bending there, and an unnecessary sop to contemporary sensibilities with the inclusion of Awol Erizku’s neon elegy, “Nefertiti (Black Power),” from 2018.
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