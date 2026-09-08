Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
When President Trump retires in two years, all will agree that he has been an immense political influence on the country and world.
We are now fully embarked in the fifth and last biennial election in which President Trump will be the leading personality, and it is appropriate that the president has announced a strenuous campaign schedule with 35 major addresses in the last month before the November 3 midterm elections, and has declared his desire to be the principal issue of the election.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
We are now fully embarked in the fifth and last biennial election in which President Trump will be the leading personality, and it is appropriate that the president has announced a strenuous campaign schedule with 35 major addresses in the last month before the November 3 midterm elections, and has declared his desire to be the principal issue of the election.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime