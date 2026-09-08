I pay for my showerhead every five months. This seems like an insane and pointless expense, given that most people simply buy a showerhead and forget about it. But just as you might filter your drinking water with a Brita jug or an under-sink system, companies now sell filtered showerheads that reduce chlorine and unwanted metals while limiting some of the mineral deposits — the gunk — left on your skin and hair. And if you live in a hard-water city like London, the difference for your skin and hair can feel immense.