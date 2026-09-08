Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Hello Klean’s $140 Shower Head 2.0 uses the same filtration as its $200 app-connected sibling, making the simpler model the smarter buy.
I pay for my showerhead every five months. This seems like an insane and pointless expense, given that most people simply buy a showerhead and forget about it. But just as you might filter your drinking water with a Brita jug or an under-sink system, companies now sell filtered showerheads that reduce chlorine and unwanted metals while limiting some of the mineral deposits — the gunk — left on your skin and hair. And if you live in a hard-water city like London, the difference for your skin and hair can feel immense.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
I pay for my showerhead every five months. This seems like an insane and pointless expense, given that most people simply buy a showerhead and forget about it. But just as you might filter your drinking water with a Brita jug or an under-sink system, companies now sell filtered showerheads that reduce chlorine and unwanted metals while limiting some of the mineral deposits — the gunk — left on your skin and hair. And if you live in a hard-water city like London, the difference for your skin and hair can feel immense.
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