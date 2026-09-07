Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Alternative für Deutschland’s electoral surge calls to mind how Bill Buckley and Ronald Reagan purged bigotry from America’s conservative movement.
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Updated:
The strong electoral showing by the Teutonic rightist party, Alternative für Deutschland, is the latest signal that Germany could use a Bill Buckley — and a Ronald Reagan — to straighten out its conservative movement. Decades ago, Buckley and Reagan purged America’s right of fringe elements like antisemitism, xenophobia, and conspiratorial paranoia. Germany’s AfD is faced with similar elements today suggesting the need for a Buckley-Reagan cleanup.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The strong electoral showing by the Teutonic rightist party, Alternative für Deutschland, is the latest signal that Germany could use a Bill Buckley — and a Ronald Reagan — to straighten out its conservative movement. Decades ago, Buckley and Reagan purged America’s right of fringe elements like antisemitism, xenophobia, and conspiratorial paranoia. Germany’s AfD is faced with similar elements today suggesting the need for a Buckley-Reagan cleanup.
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