The strong electoral showing by the Teutonic rightist party, Alternative für Deutschland, is the latest signal that Germany could use a Bill Buckley — and a Ronald Reagan — to straighten out its conservative movement. Decades ago, Buckley and Reagan purged America’s right of fringe elements like antisemitism, xenophobia, and conspiratorial paranoia. Germany’s AfD is faced with similar elements today suggesting the need for a Buckley-Reagan cleanup.