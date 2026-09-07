Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The prime minister says the rules will put Ireland’s rules more in line with the rest of Europe
Published:
Updated:
Ireland, known for handing out citizenship to Irish descendants born in other countries, is considering toughening requirements for people living in the country who wish to become citizens. The new rules on the table would include lengthening the time foreign-born residents must live in the country and passing an English language test.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Ireland, known for handing out citizenship to Irish descendants born in other countries, is considering toughening requirements for people living in the country who wish to become citizens. The new rules on the table would include lengthening the time foreign-born residents must live in the country and passing an English language test.
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