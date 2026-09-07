Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
One GOP pollster says surveys often get things wrong in the summer months before becoming more accurate just before an election.
The number of Republican-held Senate seats rated as toss-ups has doubled since May, a new analysis shows, raising fresh concerns within the GOP about its ability to hold the upper chamber as the midterm homestretch begins.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The number of Republican-held Senate seats rated as toss-ups has doubled since May, a new analysis shows, raising fresh concerns within the GOP about its ability to hold the upper chamber as the midterm homestretch begins.
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