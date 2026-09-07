Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The seat of the bishop of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral, has contracted with a production company to host acts under the dome of Wren.
St. Paul’s Cathedral is in the limelight this week after signing a four-year contract with nightclub production company fabric to host electronic dance shows at the home of the bishop of London, raising objections from Christians who suggest it is sacrilegious to perform house music in the Lord’s house.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
St. Paul’s Cathedral is in the limelight this week after signing a four-year contract with nightclub production company fabric to host electronic dance shows at the home of the bishop of London, raising objections from Christians who suggest it is sacrilegious to perform house music in the Lord’s house.
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