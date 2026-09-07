United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
President Trump’s special envoys conducted shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend after a halt in travel to the capitals since January.
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Hearing encouraging language but finding no breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on Congress to pass a sanctions bill to put more pressure on President Vladimir Putin even after the two sides agreed to restore stalled negotiations.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Hearing encouraging language but finding no breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on Congress to pass a sanctions bill to put more pressure on President Vladimir Putin even after the two sides agreed to restore stalled negotiations.
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