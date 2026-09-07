Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
Pretending that a decent, loving mother did something wrong is no way to make children safer.
In a quiet gated community in Virginia, Karyann Parkinson took a little bike ride with her 5-year-old son one morning this summer. They passed the grassy area where the boy loves to pick up goose feathers, next to a pond.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
In a quiet gated community in Virginia, Karyann Parkinson took a little bike ride with her 5-year-old son one morning this summer. They passed the grassy area where the boy loves to pick up goose feathers, next to a pond.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.