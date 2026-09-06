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By JOTAM CONFINO|
The 83rd Venice Film Festival has been energized by Martin McDonagh’s darkly comic ‘Wild Horse Nine’ and Danny Boyle’s breathless tabloid tale ‘Ink.’
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The 2026 Venice Film Festival has been unfurling since last Tuesday under warm, occasionally baking, temperatures. But the strongest source of heat thus far has been Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine,” a dark period comedic meditation about stored-up guilt and karmic fate.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
The 2026 Venice Film Festival has been unfurling since last Tuesday under warm, occasionally baking, temperatures. But the strongest source of heat thus far has been Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine,” a dark period comedic meditation about stored-up guilt and karmic fate.
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