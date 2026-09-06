I have a little tradition whenever I go to the movies. When the film ends and the credits roll, I stay in my seat. As the lights come up in the theater, I watch the full credits all the way to the end. It’s a sign of silent respect. I can give an extra five minutes of my time for people who labored months or years piecing together magic from light. But the moment “By Any Means” ended I vaulted out of my seat and got the hell out of the theater.